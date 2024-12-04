Lawrence Wong Takes the Helm: New Leadership in Singapore's PAP

In a significant shift within Singapore's political landscape, Lawrence Wong has been appointed as the new secretary-general of the People's Action Party (PAP), which has ruled the nation since its independence. Wong succeeds Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, marking a new era in leadership.

The role of secretary-general is traditionally held by the nation's Prime Minister, affirming Wong's position in the country's political hierarchy. The PAP announced that Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will serve as chairman, with Masagos Zulkifli as vice chairman, and Chan Chun Sing and Desmond Lee as assistant secretaries. Additionally, K Shanmugam of Indian origin has been appointed as treasurer.

Amidst implementing his new responsibilities, Wong announced he is self-isolating after contracting Covid-19, which has led to the postponement of several engagements, including an anticipated visit to Kuala Lumpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)