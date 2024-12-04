Political Standoff at Ghazipur: Rahul Gandhi Blocked En Route Sambhal

A delegation of Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, faced police prevention at the Ghazipur border on their journey to the violence-affected region of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The incident escalated political tensions, as leaders returned to Delhi after an unsuccessful attempt to proceed.

The barricading at Ghazipur border led to significant disruption, creating traffic turmoil on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Congress members criticized the police action, labeling it contrary to constitutional rights, while BJP officials accused Congress of staging a spectacle for communal politics.

Implementing Section 163, prohibitory orders stay in effect in Sambhal, where recent unrest claimed lives. A high-profile political intervention unfolds as conflicting narratives arise, questioning government motives and opposition strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)