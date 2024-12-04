Left Menu

Political Standoff at Ghazipur: Rahul Gandhi Blocked En Route Sambhal

Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders were barred by Uttar Pradesh Police from visiting violence-hit Sambhal, drawing criticisms of unconstitutional actions. The high-security blockade resulted in massive traffic congestion. Gandhi called the move against democratic rights, while BJP accused Congress of political theatrics. Prohibitory orders remained in place in Sambhal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, faced police prevention at the Ghazipur border on their journey to the violence-affected region of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The incident escalated political tensions, as leaders returned to Delhi after an unsuccessful attempt to proceed.

The barricading at Ghazipur border led to significant disruption, creating traffic turmoil on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Congress members criticized the police action, labeling it contrary to constitutional rights, while BJP officials accused Congress of staging a spectacle for communal politics.

Implementing Section 163, prohibitory orders stay in effect in Sambhal, where recent unrest claimed lives. A high-profile political intervention unfolds as conflicting narratives arise, questioning government motives and opposition strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

