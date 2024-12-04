Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi Plans Sambhal Visit Amidst Violence

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi claims Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to violence-stricken Sambhal aims to incite unrest, opposing state prohibitions on official visits. This follows a Congress delegation, including Priyanka Gandhi, being turned back by police. Violence in Sambhal erupted during an ASI survey, highlighting regional law enforcement tensions.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy is brewing as Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, of intending to exacerbate tensions in violence-hit Sambhal. According to Joshi, Congress leaders are allegedly seeking to disturb the law and order situation, as they defy a state government directive preventing Union Ministers from visiting the area.

Addressing the media, the BJP leader remarked, "It's evident that Congress has often stirred unrest wherever it has governed, and now they aim to disrupt Sambhal's stability. Despite the state's decision barring ministerial visits, Rahul Gandhi plans to proceed, igniting further discord." Joshi's remarks came after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended Rahul Gandhi's constitutional rights, condemning the restrictions on his movements.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders, faced police intervention at the Ghazipur border en route to Sambhal. This incident unfolded against the backdrop of ongoing violence, sparked during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) review of a Mughal-era mosque, which erupted into deadly clashes between police and locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

