Romania's Political Crossroads: The Presidential Runoff that Could Redefine Alliances

In a decisive presidential runoff on Sunday, Romania faces a critical choice between far-right candidate Calin Georgescu and pro-European centrist Elena Lasconi. The outcome could significantly impact Romania's Western alliances, with Georgescu's NATO-skeptic views posing potential disruptions to regional stability and support for Ukraine.

Reflecting increasing distrust in state institutions following economic crises and the Ukraine conflict, the election marks the last in a series of ballots to decide Romania's leadership. Georgescu's surprising win in the first round has fuelled concerns of Russian influence, leading to heightened scrutiny and a recount validated by the top court.

As opinion polls highlight a divided electorate—60% supporting Georgescu yet many undecided—analysts emphasize the election's unpredictability. Meanwhile, Lasconi urges voters to prioritize NATO and EU ties over Russian alignment, navigating a shifting political landscape fraught with economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)