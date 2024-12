Rajya Sabha Walkout: Opposition Demands Answers on India-China Relations

In a dramatic session on Wednesday, opposition MPs exited the Rajya Sabha after being stopped from questioning External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about India-China ties. Jaishankar had earlier addressed Lok Sabha, discussing mutual disengagement in Ladakh.

Tensions flared when opposition members sought clarifications following the minister's statement. Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing explicit House rules against questioning during statement-making, denied their requests, sparking an uproar.

Events led to a walkout led by Congress and included RJD, Left parties, and others. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala criticized the government for not addressing MPs' questions, particularly regarding territorial integrity and the 2020 China engagement statement.

