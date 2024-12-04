Left Menu

Bhutan King Deepens Diplomatic Ties with India Amidst Regional Tensions

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's visit to India aims to strengthen bilateral relations. Accompanied by Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and officials, the King will discuss wide-ranging cooperation with Indian leaders. The trip also happens as China pursues formal ties with Bhutan, prompting security concerns for India.

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is set to embark on a two-day diplomatic visit to India starting Thursday, aiming to bolster the already strong bilateral partnership between the neighboring nations.

Accompanied by Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and senior Bhutanese officials, the King will engage in discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further enhance cooperation across various sectors, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In addition to fostering ties, the visit occurs amidst China's attempts to formalize relations with Bhutan, with boundary disputes in the region raising security concerns for India, particularly in the Doklam tri-junction.

