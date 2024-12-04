Syria's Strategic Battle: The Fight for Hama

Syria's military announced on Wednesday that their counteroffensive has pushed back insurgents attempting to gain ground in the strategic central city of Hama. Meanwhile, rebels claimed to have captured more Syrian troops and Iran-backed militants in intense clashes.

The rekindled fighting follows opposition forces' significant gains in Aleppo and Idlib, led by the jihadi group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army. These factions have been longstanding presences in northwest Idlib province and parts of northern Aleppo.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in the death of an estimated half-million people over 13 years. The recent battles have displaced tens of thousands. The U.N. warns of potential crisis escalation if de-escalation and political dialogue are not promptly pursued. Turkey seeks reconciliation to resolve security threats and manage the refugee crisis.

