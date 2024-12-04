Blinken Advocates Involving Younger Ukrainians in the War Effort

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pushed for the inclusion of younger individuals, particularly those aged 18 to 25, in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. In a statement on Wednesday, Blinken highlighted the critical role these individuals could play on the battlefield.

Speaking to Reuters in Brussels, Blinken underscored that having young people, in addition to ammunitions and weapons, is essential to Ukraine's success in the war. He acknowledged the challenging nature of the decision but asserted its importance.

"These are very hard decisions," Blinken admitted. He further added, "But, for example, getting younger people into the fight, we think, many of us think, is necessary. Right now, 18-25 year olds are not in the fight."

(With inputs from agencies.)