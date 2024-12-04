Political Controversy: Probe Ordered into Accusations Against Samajwadi MP

A formal investigation has been launched into claims that a vehicle operated by Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq was involved in a fatal accident, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Police reports indicate that Gaurav, a resident of Alipur village, died after allegedly being struck by a private vehicle on June 24. Gaurav's father, Samar Pal, alleged the vehicle bore the 'Samajwadi Party MP' insignia and was driven by Barq. He further accused the police of not diligently investigating the incident.

Superintendent of Police (Sambhal), Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, stated the detailed investigation was underway, overseen by the assistant superintendent of police. A report is expected within three days, which will guide subsequent actions. Notably, MP Barq is also implicated in recent unrest linked to a mosque survey order.

