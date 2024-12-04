Left Menu

Political Controversy: Probe Ordered into Accusations Against Samajwadi MP

A probe has been initiated regarding allegations that a vehicle driven by Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq led to the death of a man named Gaurav. The investigation is under pressure due to claims of inadequate police action and the involvement of a political figure.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A formal investigation has been launched into claims that a vehicle operated by Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq was involved in a fatal accident, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Police reports indicate that Gaurav, a resident of Alipur village, died after allegedly being struck by a private vehicle on June 24. Gaurav's father, Samar Pal, alleged the vehicle bore the 'Samajwadi Party MP' insignia and was driven by Barq. He further accused the police of not diligently investigating the incident.

Superintendent of Police (Sambhal), Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, stated the detailed investigation was underway, overseen by the assistant superintendent of police. A report is expected within three days, which will guide subsequent actions. Notably, MP Barq is also implicated in recent unrest linked to a mosque survey order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

