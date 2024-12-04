Left Menu

The Banter Behind Maharashtra's Political Power Play

A press conference in Maharashtra became lively with veteran deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's humorous interjections. He evoked laughter while discussing the dynamic political landscape involving Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, highlighting past political maneuvers and his unexpected alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political dynamics in Maharashtra took a lively turn during a press conference held by the Mahayuti allies. Ajit Pawar, the veteran deputy chief minister, infused humor into the event amidst significant political developments.

Following confirmations that Devendra Fadnavis would be Maharashtra's Chief Minister, speculations arose about Eknath Shinde taking the deputy's helm. While Shinde remained noncommittal, suggesting "Wait till evening," Ajit Pawar amusingly declared his own impending oath-taking.

Highlighting his political agility, Pawar joked about his varied experiences with oath ceremonies, referencing his brief 2019 tenure. As political realignments continue, Maharashtra's leadership landscape underscores shifting allegiances and strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

