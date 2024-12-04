Strengthening Ties: Modi and Kuwait's Diplomatic Engagement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India's commitment to bolstering its longstanding and strategic ties with Kuwait, aiming to benefit both nations' populations and their region.

Modi shared these sentiments on social media platform X following a meeting with Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

In his post, Modi thanked Kuwaiti leadership for supporting Indian nationals, reiterating India's intention to deepen the historic relationship for regional advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)