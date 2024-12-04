Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Kuwait's Diplomatic Engagement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirms India's dedication to enhancing its historical and strategic relations with Kuwait. His statement came after meeting Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and emphasized the mutual benefits for Indian nationals and regional communities.

Updated: 04-12-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India's commitment to bolstering its longstanding and strategic ties with Kuwait, aiming to benefit both nations' populations and their region.

Modi shared these sentiments on social media platform X following a meeting with Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

In his post, Modi thanked Kuwaiti leadership for supporting Indian nationals, reiterating India's intention to deepen the historic relationship for regional advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

