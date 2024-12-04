Left Menu

Trump Appoints Boehler as Hostage Envoy

Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Adam Boehler will serve as his special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. Boehler previously held the position of CEO at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, bringing leadership experience to his new role.

Updated: 04-12-2024 21:35 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, disclosed via a Truth Social post on Wednesday that Adam Boehler has been appointed as his special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

Boehler, recognized for his leadership skills, previously served as the chief executive officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

This appointment indicates a strategic move as Trump shapes his team with experienced leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

