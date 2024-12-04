Left Menu

Boycott Urged as Tensions Rise Between India and Bangladesh

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha condemns attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and urges a boycott of Bangladeshi nationals in India until an apology is issued. The Hindu minority in Bangladesh faces increased violence following political upheaval, exacerbating historical tensions between the two nations.

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha has condemned the recent assaults on Hindus in Bangladesh, calling for Indian citizens to boycott services for Bangladeshi nationals visiting the country. The organization's state president, Chandrachur Goswami, has urged the Indian public to refuse accommodations and services to Bangladeshi visitors until Bangladesh apologizes for the alleged desecration of the Indian flag.

This appeal follows heightened tensions after actions by extremist groups purportedly insulted the Indian flag. Goswami clarified that the call for a boycott does not categorize all Bangladeshi Muslims as extremists, acknowledging that persecution is propagated by a radical minority. He emphasized the historic relationship between the two nations, stressing that Bangladesh owes a debt to India for its independence.

Meanwhile, the Hindu minority in Bangladesh faces dire circumstances in light of political unrest. The chaos began with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, sparking violence against minority communities. This situation exacerbates the already dwindling Hindu population, which has dropped significantly since the 1971 Liberation War due to socio-political factors.

