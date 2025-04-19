Opposition Boycotts Kerala Government's Fourth Anniversary Celebration

The Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) is set to boycott the fourth-anniversary celebrations of Kerala's Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, accused the government of failing on several fronts, including mishandling a significant state debt crisis and neglecting vulnerable groups.

Satheesan charged the government with overlooking sectors such as ASHA and Anganwadi workers, attributing lavish spending and stalled welfare schemes to its mismanagement. He further criticized the administration for inadequate response to the man-animal conflict and alleged corruption during its term.

The opposition also pointed fingers at alleged drug mafia patronage by the main ruling party, with Satheesan urging a crackdown on illegal drug distribution. While boycotting state-level ceremonies, local leaders may still participate in certain development program events.

