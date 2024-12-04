Delhi Assembly Wraps Up with Historic Last Session
The Seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly concluded its term with its 74th session, marking significant legislative accomplishments. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel highlighted the assembly's achievements, including passing 26 Bills and discussing 1,095 questions. As elections approach, members are preparing for the upcoming political landscape in Delhi.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, the Seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly concluded its five-year journey with its 74th and final sitting, ahead of elections slated for February 2025. Established on February 24, 2020, the assembly has been a hub of substantial legislative activities over its tenure.
Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, in an emotional address, emphasized the assembly's historic role, noting that during its term, 1,095 questions were addressed, 19 committee reports tabled, and 26 Bills passed. Goel remarked on the assembly's efficient functioning, despite being a Union Territory body with limited power.
With the assembly adjourned sine die, Goel encouraged members to prepare for upcoming elections. Reflecting on his term as Speaker, he conveyed gratitude to MLAs for their support and cooperation, wishing them success in their future political endeavors. Members captured a group photo to commemorate this significant day, as Delhi braces for a new political chapter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly Winter Session Sparks Debate Over Question Hour Inclusion
Delhi Assembly's Winter Session: Call for Question Hour Sparks Debate
Winter Session Showdown: Bills, Amendments, and Allegations
Ofwat Enforces New Rule: No Bonuses from Customer Bills for Water Companies
Parliament Winter Session: New Bills and Amendments on the Agenda