Delhi Assembly Wraps Up with Historic Last Session

The Seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly concluded its term with its 74th session, marking significant legislative accomplishments. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel highlighted the assembly's achievements, including passing 26 Bills and discussing 1,095 questions. As elections approach, members are preparing for the upcoming political landscape in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:49 IST
Delhi Assembly Wraps Up with Historic Last Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly concluded its five-year journey with its 74th and final sitting, ahead of elections slated for February 2025. Established on February 24, 2020, the assembly has been a hub of substantial legislative activities over its tenure.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, in an emotional address, emphasized the assembly's historic role, noting that during its term, 1,095 questions were addressed, 19 committee reports tabled, and 26 Bills passed. Goel remarked on the assembly's efficient functioning, despite being a Union Territory body with limited power.

With the assembly adjourned sine die, Goel encouraged members to prepare for upcoming elections. Reflecting on his term as Speaker, he conveyed gratitude to MLAs for their support and cooperation, wishing them success in their future political endeavors. Members captured a group photo to commemorate this significant day, as Delhi braces for a new political chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

