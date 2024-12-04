Donald Trump Names Iraq War Vet for U.S. Army Secretary
President-elect Donald Trump announced the nomination of Daniel P. Driscoll, a former soldier and Iraq War veteran, as the new secretary of the Army. Driscoll has a notable military background, including service with the 10th Mountain Division, and provides senior advisory to Vice President-elect JD Vance.
In a recent announcement, President-elect Donald Trump revealed that Daniel P. Driscoll, a former soldier and veteran of the Iraq War, has been chosen as the next secretary of the Army.
Driscoll, who boasts a completion of the Army Ranger school, was involved in a deployment with the 10th Mountain Division to Iraq. Prior to this designation, he was serving as a senior adviser to Vice President-elect JD Vance.
Holding academic credentials from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Yale Law School, Driscoll is praised by Trump as a 'fearless and relentless fighter for America's Soldiers' and the 'America First agenda.' The Army has yet to comment on Driscoll's service record requests.
