Ukrainian Delegation Seeks Trump's Backing Amid Ongoing Conflict

A Ukrainian delegation, led by Andriy Yermak, met with senior Trump representatives in Washington to seek support against Russian incursions. The delegation engaged with Trump's national security appointees to discuss strategic partnerships. The U.S. recently announced a $725 million military aid package for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 02:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A Ukrainian delegation, spearheaded by Andriy Yermak, a key aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, met with representatives of President-elect Donald Trump. The meeting aimed to garner support from the new administration in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

The meeting featured discussions with Trump's chosen national security adviser, Mike Waltz, and Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg. However, specific details of the discussions were not disclosed, leaving questions regarding Trump's strategies for peace between Ukraine and Russia.

In a related development, the outgoing Biden administration announced a substantial $725 million military aid package to support Ukraine. The package includes missiles, ammunition, and other weaponry, a move signaling continued U.S. support before Biden leaves office in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

