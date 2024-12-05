Inside Trump's First 'Meet the Press' Interview

In a notable media engagement, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will appear on NBC's 'Meet the Press' for an in-depth interview. The conversation, scheduled to be conducted on Friday, promises to offer insights into Trump's plans as he prepares for his term in the Oval Office.

The network has announced that the interview will be part of Sunday's broadcast, with key excerpts made available beforehand. This strategic release aims to generate anticipation and widespread discussion ahead of the full airing.

This broadcast comes as Trump makes one of his first major media appearances following the contentious electoral victory. Viewers and political analysts alike are expected to closely watch his statements for clues to his forthcoming governance approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)