Trump Taps Former Soldier for Army Secretary Role
President-elect Donald Trump has selected Daniel P. Driscoll, an Iraq War veteran from North Carolina, to serve as Secretary of the Army. Driscoll, a Yale Law School graduate, previously served as advisor to Vice President-elect JD Vance and has experience in investment banking and consulting.
- Country:
- United States
President-elect Donald Trump announced his choice of Daniel P. Driscoll, an esteemed Iraq War veteran, as his nominee for Secretary of the Army. The announcement made waves on Trump's social media platform Wednesday.
Driscoll, hailing from North Carolina, served as a senior advisor to Vice President-elect JD Vance. The two share a connection from their days at Yale Law School. Driscoll's political background includes a run for a North Carolina congressional seat in 2020, although he only captured about 8% of the primary vote.
Aged 38, Driscoll is stepping into a pivotal role amidst Army recruitment challenges. His military career includes service as an armor officer from 2007 to 2011, an Iraq deployment, and completing the esteemed Army Ranger school.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Veteran and Former Karnataka Minister Manohar Tahasildar Dies at 78
Veteran Politician Manohar Tahsildar Passes Away, Leaving a Legacy
Scott Bessent Tapped for Treasury: A Wall Street Veteran's Prospective Role
Building Bonds: Indian Army's Efforts to Enhance Peace and Support Veterans in Jammu and Kashmir
JD Vance: The Silent Force Behind Trump's Cabinet Picks