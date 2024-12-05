South Korea's Leadership Shake-Up Amidst Political Turmoil
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun's resignation, nominating Choi Byung-hyuk as the new minister. The shuffle follows Yoon's controversial attempt to declare martial law. Political tensions soar as opposition parties move to impeach Yoon, citing the martial law attempt as treasonous.
In a surprising political shift, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has accepted the resignation of his Defence Minister, Kim Yong-hyun. Kim's resignation comes on the heels of Yoon's contentious declaration of martial law, which was met with instant backlash both domestically and internationally.
President Yoon has nominated Choi Byung-hyuk, currently the ambassador to Saudi Arabia, as the new defence minister to fill the vacancy. Yoon's chief of staff, Chung Jin-suk, praised Choi as a dedicated and principled individual committed to his responsibilities.
The political storm intensifies as Parliament pushes forward an impeachment motion against Yoon, propelled by the opposition's labeling of the martial law attempt as treasonous. The impeachment's direction remains uncertain as Yoon's party pledges to oppose it, amidst continued international repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
