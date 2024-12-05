Left Menu

Trump Taps Frank Bisignano for Social Security Leadership

Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Fiserv CEO, Frank Bisignano, as the new head of the Social Security Administration. This decision marks a significant move as Trump prepares to take office, underscoring his intent to influence major federal institutions with experienced private sector leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2024 06:52 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 06:52 IST
In a decisive appointment, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has selected Frank Bisignano, the CEO of Fiserv, to head the Social Security Administration. The announcement came on Wednesday as part of a series of strategic positions being filled by Trump's team.

Bisignano's experience in leading one of the nation's prominent financial technology companies is expected to play a crucial role in overseeing the Social Security Administration, an agency pivotal to the nation's welfare programs.

This move by Trump indicates a shift towards involving more seasoned business leaders in government roles, signaling potential changes in how federal agencies operate under his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

