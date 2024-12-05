Trump Taps Frank Bisignano for Social Security Leadership

In a decisive appointment, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has selected Frank Bisignano, the CEO of Fiserv, to head the Social Security Administration. The announcement came on Wednesday as part of a series of strategic positions being filled by Trump's team.

Bisignano's experience in leading one of the nation's prominent financial technology companies is expected to play a crucial role in overseeing the Social Security Administration, an agency pivotal to the nation's welfare programs.

This move by Trump indicates a shift towards involving more seasoned business leaders in government roles, signaling potential changes in how federal agencies operate under his administration.

