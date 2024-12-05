Left Menu

Assam Government Implements Statewide Beef Consumption Ban

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has banned beef consumption in public places, extending previous restrictions from temple vicinities to the entire state. BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo endorsed the move, while Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed criticized it as unconstitutional and influenced by RSS principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:18 IST
BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo voiced approval for the Assam government's decision to enforce a ban on beef consumption in all public places and restaurants. In a conversation with ANI, Deo hailed the measure as a positive step, urging the Congress to accept it, given prior demands from their leaders for such a restriction amid allegations of beef distribution during by-polls.

This announcement has stirred political exchanges, with Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed lambasting the state government. Ahmed accused the BJP of undermining constitutional freedoms by imposing this ban, asserting that it aligns with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's agenda. According to him, this policy targets specific communities and runs counter to the constitutional right to personal dietary choices.

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, officially declared the decision on Wednesday, citing the success of the 2021 Assam Cattle Preservation Act as the foundation for this broader prohibition. Sarma emphasized that the law initially aimed to restrict beef consumption near temples but now encompasses the entire state, effectively halting public beef consumption in hotels, restaurants, and community spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

