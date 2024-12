Power Struggle Denied: Karnataka's Leadership Dynamics Unraveled

Karnataka's political landscape remains tense as Home Minister G Parameshwara dismissed allegations of a power-sharing deal involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Addressing media speculation, Parameshwara emphasized that the ultimate decision rests with the high command, which everyone will respect.

Despite Shivakumar's prior claims of a pact, Siddaramaiah has firmly denied any such arrangement, while contest to become the chief minister continues to brew beneath the surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)