Tense Moments at LoC: Army Responds to Suspicious Movement

An army ambush team opened fire after detecting suspicious activity near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The incident took place near Bagyaldara village. No casualties were reported and a search operation is ongoing, according to official sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An army ambush team opened fire upon detecting suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Thursday.

The troops, who were on ambush duty along potential infiltration routes, noticed suspicious activity near Bagyaldara village late Wednesday night and responded by firing several rounds. Officials confirmed that the surrounding area was immediately cordoned off.

While no casualties were reported in the firing, officials initiated a thorough search operation at first light on Thursday, which was still ongoing at the time of the latest reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

