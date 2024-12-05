Tense Moments at LoC: Army Responds to Suspicious Movement

An army ambush team opened fire upon detecting suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Thursday.

The troops, who were on ambush duty along potential infiltration routes, noticed suspicious activity near Bagyaldara village late Wednesday night and responded by firing several rounds. Officials confirmed that the surrounding area was immediately cordoned off.

While no casualties were reported in the firing, officials initiated a thorough search operation at first light on Thursday, which was still ongoing at the time of the latest reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)