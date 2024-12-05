Jayalalithaa: A Legacy of Welfare and Leadership
Edappadi K Palaniswami commemorates the late J Jayalalithaa on her eighth death anniversary, highlighting her exceptional leadership and impactful welfare schemes. Fondly remembered as 'Amma', she is celebrated for her dedication to the people and influencing the direction of AIADMK, aiming for success in upcoming elections.
On Thursday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami commemorated J Jayalalithaa as an incomparable leader whose welfare initiatives have left an indelible mark on Tamil Nadu. Remembering the former Chief Minister on her eighth death anniversary, he paid floral tributes at her memorial on Marina Beach.
Palaniswami, joined by senior party members, honored the six-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, who passed away on December 5, 2016, after a prolonged hospital stay. He praised her as a leader dedicated to the masses, emphasizing her legacy of welfare schemes and resilience amid trials.
The former Chief Minister urged AIADMK members to follow Jayalalithaa's path, rallying them to ensure the party's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. He called for reinstating 'Amma's rule', casting her as the party's guiding force and a revered symbol.
