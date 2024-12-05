Karnataka Politics: No Power-Sharing Deal, Says Home Minister
Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, dismissed claims of a power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar recently disputed such an arrangement, with Shivakumar accepting Siddaramaiah's stance. The Congress party's high command will make the final decision.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara denied any power-sharing pact involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. His clarification came after speculation about an agreement was stirred by recent statements from both leaders.
Parameshwara emphasized that the ultimate decision rests with the party's high command, and he expressed trust in their resolution to guide the state's political direction. These internal discussions added fuel to ongoing debate, as Shivakumar initially suggested a deal existed, contrary to Siddaramaiah’s assurances.
Shivakumar, who aspires to the chief minister's position, accepted Siddaramaiah’s statement, further signifying his adherence to the high command's verdict. The speculation followed last May's tight competition for the chief minister role, amidst unverified reports of a rotational formula agreement.
