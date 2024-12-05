Left Menu

Karnataka Politics: No Power-Sharing Deal, Says Home Minister

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, dismissed claims of a power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar recently disputed such an arrangement, with Shivakumar accepting Siddaramaiah's stance. The Congress party's high command will make the final decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:59 IST
Karnataka Politics: No Power-Sharing Deal, Says Home Minister
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara denied any power-sharing pact involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. His clarification came after speculation about an agreement was stirred by recent statements from both leaders.

Parameshwara emphasized that the ultimate decision rests with the party's high command, and he expressed trust in their resolution to guide the state's political direction. These internal discussions added fuel to ongoing debate, as Shivakumar initially suggested a deal existed, contrary to Siddaramaiah’s assurances.

Shivakumar, who aspires to the chief minister's position, accepted Siddaramaiah’s statement, further signifying his adherence to the high command's verdict. The speculation followed last May's tight competition for the chief minister role, amidst unverified reports of a rotational formula agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024