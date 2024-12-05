Devendra Fadnavis Set for New Term as Maharashtra CM amid Celebrations and Criticism

In a decisive shift in Maharashtra's political dynamics, Devendra Fadnavis is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third time. His appointment follows the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance secured a commanding victory with 235 seats, emerging as the single-largest party.

Leaders from across the nation, including Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, have extended their congratulations to Fadnavis, expressing confidence in a promising era of development under the double-engine government. Meanwhile, opposition figures, like UBT Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, voice concerns over potential internal strife within the alliance.

Notably, celebrations are underway in Maharashtra as the state prepares for new leadership. The swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan in Mumbai will also see the induction of two deputy chief ministers — NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde — in a ceremony graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)