Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis Set for New Term as Maharashtra CM amid Celebrations and Criticism

Maharashtra's political landscape shifts as Devendra Fadnavis prepares to be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third time. Celebrations and criticisms accompany the formation of the Mahayuti government, with notable political figures expressing optimism for rapid developmental strides despite opposition concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:33 IST
Devendra Fadnavis Set for New Term as Maharashtra CM amid Celebrations and Criticism
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive shift in Maharashtra's political dynamics, Devendra Fadnavis is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third time. His appointment follows the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance secured a commanding victory with 235 seats, emerging as the single-largest party.

Leaders from across the nation, including Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, have extended their congratulations to Fadnavis, expressing confidence in a promising era of development under the double-engine government. Meanwhile, opposition figures, like UBT Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, voice concerns over potential internal strife within the alliance.

Notably, celebrations are underway in Maharashtra as the state prepares for new leadership. The swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan in Mumbai will also see the induction of two deputy chief ministers — NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde — in a ceremony graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024