Left Menu

French Prime Minister Barnier to Resign Amid Political Turmoil

France faces a political upheaval as French Prime Minister Michel Barnier heads to Elysee Palace to resign. This follows lawmakers' vote to topple his government, marking France's second major political crisis in six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:30 IST
French Prime Minister Barnier to Resign Amid Political Turmoil
Michel Barnier
  • Country:
  • France

In a move that marks a significant shift in France's political landscape, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier was spotted en route to the Elysee Palace on Thursday morning. He is expected to present his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron.

Coverage of Barnier's arrival has been widespread, with BFM TV and other French networks broadcasting footage of his vehicle navigating the rainy Parisian streets toward the palace, underscoring the day's significance in the nation's capital.

This development comes on the heels of a dramatic parliamentary vote. On Wednesday, a coalition of far-right and leftist lawmakers succeeded in a vote of no-confidence against Barnier's government, propelling the nation into its second major political turmoil within half a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024