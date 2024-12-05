French Prime Minister Barnier to Resign Amid Political Turmoil

In a move that marks a significant shift in France's political landscape, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier was spotted en route to the Elysee Palace on Thursday morning. He is expected to present his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron.

Coverage of Barnier's arrival has been widespread, with BFM TV and other French networks broadcasting footage of his vehicle navigating the rainy Parisian streets toward the palace, underscoring the day's significance in the nation's capital.

This development comes on the heels of a dramatic parliamentary vote. On Wednesday, a coalition of far-right and leftist lawmakers succeeded in a vote of no-confidence against Barnier's government, propelling the nation into its second major political turmoil within half a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)