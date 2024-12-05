Left Menu

Global Leaders in a Pooping Tradition: Catalonia's Caganer Craze

The Catalonian tradition of 'caganer' figurines, depicting famous leaders and celebrities defecating, has gained renewed attention this year. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump remains a popular figure among these clay statuettes, alongside other international leaders such as Emmanuel Macron, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and Vladimir Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:30 IST
Global Leaders in a Pooping Tradition: Catalonia's Caganer Craze

In the Catalonian tradition, 'caganer' figurines are once again making headlines, drawing attention to the eclectic representation of world figures. These clay statuettes, humorously depicted defecating, are crafted by Spanish artisans and are now receiving international focus due to their broad selection of subjects.

Originally conceived as whimsical additions to nativity scenes, 'caganer' figures now include international leaders such as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, whose depictions have been notably popular, reflecting significant events such as his election victory and defeat.

This year's collection boasts an array of influential figures, including France's Emmanuel Macron, who is navigating a governmental crisis, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. These statuettes are more than just a cultural curiosity; they capture the essence of major political landscapes around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024