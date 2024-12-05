Global Leaders in a Pooping Tradition: Catalonia's Caganer Craze

In the Catalonian tradition, 'caganer' figurines are once again making headlines, drawing attention to the eclectic representation of world figures. These clay statuettes, humorously depicted defecating, are crafted by Spanish artisans and are now receiving international focus due to their broad selection of subjects.

Originally conceived as whimsical additions to nativity scenes, 'caganer' figures now include international leaders such as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, whose depictions have been notably popular, reflecting significant events such as his election victory and defeat.

This year's collection boasts an array of influential figures, including France's Emmanuel Macron, who is navigating a governmental crisis, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. These statuettes are more than just a cultural curiosity; they capture the essence of major political landscapes around the world.

