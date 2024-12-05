Global Leaders in a Pooping Tradition: Catalonia's Caganer Craze
The Catalonian tradition of 'caganer' figurines, depicting famous leaders and celebrities defecating, has gained renewed attention this year. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump remains a popular figure among these clay statuettes, alongside other international leaders such as Emmanuel Macron, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and Vladimir Putin.
In the Catalonian tradition, 'caganer' figurines are once again making headlines, drawing attention to the eclectic representation of world figures. These clay statuettes, humorously depicted defecating, are crafted by Spanish artisans and are now receiving international focus due to their broad selection of subjects.
Originally conceived as whimsical additions to nativity scenes, 'caganer' figures now include international leaders such as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, whose depictions have been notably popular, reflecting significant events such as his election victory and defeat.
This year's collection boasts an array of influential figures, including France's Emmanuel Macron, who is navigating a governmental crisis, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. These statuettes are more than just a cultural curiosity; they capture the essence of major political landscapes around the world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Decade-Long Extradition: The Return of Mary Jane Veloso
Quick Commerce Surge: A Threat to India's Traditional Kirana Stores
Rain Dampens Traditional Pitch Prep for Border-Gavaskar Opener
Equities on the Rise: Indian Households Embrace SIPs Amid Traditional Preferences
General Dwivedi's Nepal Visit: Strengthening Ties with Honor and Tradition