Left Menu

Hemant Soren's Cabinet Expansion: New Ministers Sworn In

In Jharkhand, eleven ministers, including six from JMM, were inducted into Hemant Soren's government. The swearing-in ceremony was overseen by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar. Significant representation came from JMM, Congress, and RJD. The expansion marks the alliances' continued governance after securing a majority in the assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:34 IST
Hemant Soren's Cabinet Expansion: New Ministers Sworn In
Hemant Soren Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development in Jharkhand, eleven members were inducted into the Hemant Soren administration, signifying a new chapter in the state's governance. Among them, six hailed from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), reinforcing the party's strong presence in the government.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Raj Bhavan's Ashok Udyan, witnessed Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administering the oaths. This cabinet expansion features key figures including Sudivya Kumar, Deepak Birua, and Hafijul Hasan, thereby bringing diverse experience to the executive team.

Backed by a decisive victory in the recent assembly elections, where the JMM-led alliance captured 56 out of the 81 seats, the coalition aims to deliver on its mandate. The inclusion of Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) members highlights the multifaceted alliances at play within Jharkhand's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024