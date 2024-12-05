Hemant Soren's Cabinet Expansion: New Ministers Sworn In

In a significant political development in Jharkhand, eleven members were inducted into the Hemant Soren administration, signifying a new chapter in the state's governance. Among them, six hailed from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), reinforcing the party's strong presence in the government.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Raj Bhavan's Ashok Udyan, witnessed Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administering the oaths. This cabinet expansion features key figures including Sudivya Kumar, Deepak Birua, and Hafijul Hasan, thereby bringing diverse experience to the executive team.

Backed by a decisive victory in the recent assembly elections, where the JMM-led alliance captured 56 out of the 81 seats, the coalition aims to deliver on its mandate. The inclusion of Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) members highlights the multifaceted alliances at play within Jharkhand's political landscape.

