Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced new sanctions targeting Georgian political figures, including former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili. The sanctions come amid escalating tensions as Georgia's government faces accusations of pursuing pro-Russian policies.

The measures affect 19 individuals, highlighting concerns over Georgia's democratic direction. Zelenskiy's move underscores Ukraine's stance against parts of the Georgian government accused of aligning with Russian interests.

Amid political unrest, protests frequently erupt in Georgia, especially after stalled EU membership talks. President Zelenskiy urges international partners to join in taking a stand, warning of the repercussions of inaction in global affairs.

