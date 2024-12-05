Left Menu

Zelenskiy Sanctions Shake Georgia's Political Landscape

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has imposed sanctions on former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili and several members of the Georgian government. The sanctions target 19 individuals, accusing them of pro-Russian policies. Tensions rise as protests clash with police, and EU membership talks stall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:37 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced new sanctions targeting Georgian political figures, including former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili. The sanctions come amid escalating tensions as Georgia's government faces accusations of pursuing pro-Russian policies.

The measures affect 19 individuals, highlighting concerns over Georgia's democratic direction. Zelenskiy's move underscores Ukraine's stance against parts of the Georgian government accused of aligning with Russian interests.

Amid political unrest, protests frequently erupt in Georgia, especially after stalled EU membership talks. President Zelenskiy urges international partners to join in taking a stand, warning of the repercussions of inaction in global affairs.

