Parliament Uproar: Opposition Slams Government Over Adani Allegations
Union Ministers criticized opposition MPs for their protests regarding the Adani controversy, labeling them as political theatrics. The opposition, including Rahul Gandhi, accused Prime Minister Modi of avoiding an investigation into Adani due to purported ties. The ongoing session has been riddled with disruptions, leading to several adjournments.
In a brazen showdown in Parliament, Union Minister Giriraj Singh lambasted opposition MPs for their vehement protests centered on the Adani issue, dismissing them as 'political drama.' Singh suggested that the opposition would serve better at religious sites rather than engaging in theatrics at the political stage.
Joining the fray, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed dismay at the opposition's antics, accusing them of causing unneeded chaos both inside and outside the House. Rijiju questioned the motivations behind the Congress-led disruptions, especially at a time meant for crucial legislative work, underscoring the importance of maintaining decorum during sessions.
Meanwhile, prominent opposition figures, including Rahul Gandhi, donned symbolic attire to amplify their protests over alleged links between business magnate Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Modi. The opposition claims Modi cannot probe Adani without implicating himself. Despite official denials from the Adani Group, unrest continues, stalling parliamentary proceedings.
