Remembering Jayalalithaa: A Legacy of Leadership and Welfare

On the eighth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's passing, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid homage at her Marina Beach memorial. Describing Jayalalithaa as an unmatched leader, he lauded her dedication to welfare initiatives that have cemented her place in people's hearts.

Jayalalithaa, who served as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister six times, passed away on December 5, 2016, after a prolonged hospital stay. Palaniswami highlighted her contributions and called her the 'goddess of the heart,' a revolutionary leader known for overcoming numerous challenges.

In a rallying call to AIADMK members, Palaniswami urged them to follow Jayalalithaa's path to secure victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. Clad in black, party members took an oath to re-establish her leadership legacy and address current political challenges posed by the 'puppet' chief minister.

