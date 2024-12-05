Left Menu

Remembering Jayalalithaa: A Legacy of Leadership and Welfare

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is remembered for her unmatched welfare initiatives. AIADMK Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid tribute at her memorial, encouraging party members to follow 'Amma's' legacy for future electoral success. Jayalalithaa's influence continues to inspire party loyalty and aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:23 IST
On the eighth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's passing, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid homage at her Marina Beach memorial. Describing Jayalalithaa as an unmatched leader, he lauded her dedication to welfare initiatives that have cemented her place in people's hearts.

Jayalalithaa, who served as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister six times, passed away on December 5, 2016, after a prolonged hospital stay. Palaniswami highlighted her contributions and called her the 'goddess of the heart,' a revolutionary leader known for overcoming numerous challenges.

In a rallying call to AIADMK members, Palaniswami urged them to follow Jayalalithaa's path to secure victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. Clad in black, party members took an oath to re-establish her leadership legacy and address current political challenges posed by the 'puppet' chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

