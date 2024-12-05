Yogi Adityanath Warns of Divisive Forces at Ramayan Mela

During the 43rd Ramayan Mela inauguration in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Opposition figures of creating societal divides, comparing current issues in Bangladesh to historical events.

Adityanath emphasized unity through Lord Ram's teachings, positioning it against divisive forces undermining the social fabric. He reflected on India's unity potential had it resisted such antagonism historically.

Addressing recent violence in Sambhal and religious tensions in Bangladesh, he called on citizens to align with Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', urging reverence towards Lord Ram.

