Designing Hope: A People's Monument for Alexei Navalny

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has initiated a unique competition inviting supporters to design a 'people's gravestone' for her husband. Announced in a YouTube video, the contest aims to create a symbolic memorial to honor Navalny's life and political struggle against the Kremlin.

Navalny, who passed away in February at age 47 while imprisoned, remains a pivotal figure for the Russian opposition. Despite his death, supporters frequently visit his Moscow gravesite. Navalnaya and her family plan to select three gravestone designs from the submissions, allowing supporters to vote on the final choice, which will be announced on the first anniversary of Navalny's passing.

While Navalnaya continues to champion her husband's legacy, she faces accusations of involvement in extremist activities and potential arrest if she returns to Russia. Despite these challenges, she remains determined to create a lasting tribute to Navalny and has expressed a desire to return to Russia and potentially run for president once Vladimir Putin is no longer in power.

