Macron's Urgent Search for France's New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil
French President Emmanuel Macron faces political tumult as he swiftly seeks to appoint a new prime minister after Michel Barnier's minority government was ousted by lawmakers. Potential successors include Francois Bayrou and Sebastien Lecornu, with Macron aiming for a rapid decision before Notre-Dame's reopening on Saturday.
French President Emmanuel Macron is navigating a political storm as he urgently seeks to appoint a new prime minister. The change follows the downfall of Michel Barnier's minority government due to both far-right and leftist lawmakers.
Potential candidates for the prime minister role include Francois Bayrou, a veteran centrist and ally of Macron, and outgoing defense minister Sebastien Lecornu. Macron intends to fill the position swiftly, aiming for an appointment before the reopening event of Notre-Dame Cathedral on Saturday.
This political instability weakens not only France but also the European Union, especially as the U.S. prepares to welcome Donald Trump back to the White House, amid ongoing challenges such as finalizing the 2025 budget and managing public finances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
