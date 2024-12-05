Romania's Election Turmoil: Russian Interference Claims Stir Tensions

Romania's presidential election has become a focal point for accusations of foreign interference following the disclosure of extensive Russian cyber activities aimed at influencing the electoral process. Declassified documents reveal that Calin Georgescu, an ultranationalist with pro-Russian stances, experienced a digital boost courtesy of coordinated TikTok accounts.

The revelation prompted the U.S. to express concern about the integrity of Romania's election, stressing that any shift away from Western alliances could alter security cooperation and investment ties. The European Commission responded by ordering TikTok to preserve data related to political content until March 2025 to safeguard electoral integrity.

Despite denials from Russia and TikTok, a tightening political landscape sees Georgescu in a runoff against Elena Lasconi, raising questions over Romania's EU and NATO commitments. Meanwhile, pro-European parties seek to form a governing coalition to avert a far-right surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)