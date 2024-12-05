Rebel Uprising: A New Chapter in Syria's Civil War

Syrian rebels achieved a significant victory on Thursday by ousting pro-government forces from Hama, highlighting a major reversal for President Bashar al-Assad and his allies, Russia and Iran. This swift advance intensifies the conflict and signals potential shifts in Syria's dynamic political landscape.

The insurgents have seized key districts in Hama, including the central prison, and Al Jazeera has shared footage showing rebels interacting with civilians and maneuvering through the city. This victory follows their capture of Aleppo last week, underscoring a pronounced shift in rebel momentum as they challenge government-held territories.

As the rebels push south, fears of continued advancement loom over Damascus. The insurgency is increasingly relying on factions such as HTS, challenging Assad's historically stronghold cities, and potentially altering power dynamics in Lebanon and beyond. Both regional stability and minority religious communities face uncertain futures as the conflict evolves.

