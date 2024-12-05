Left Menu

MP Tagore Seeks Action Against BJP's Patra for Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Manickam Tagore expressed concern about BJP's Sambit Patra allegedly using slanderous language against Rahul Gandhi. Tagore wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking action against Patra for violating parliamentary ethics. Patra's comments linked Gandhi to alleged global efforts to destabilize India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take immediate action against BJP's Sambit Patra for allegedly using 'slanderous language' against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during a recent media event.

Tagore's letter accuses Patra of flouting the ethical norms expected from a parliamentarian, following Patra's remarks connecting Gandhi to a report by French media outlet 'Mediapart' and allegations involving George Soros and US-based agencies.

Tagore called for stringent action, emphasizing the need to preserve parliamentary decorum and integrity, underscoring his role as a Congress whip and representative of Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

