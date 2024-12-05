Left Menu

Tumult in Pakistan: Imran Khan's Indictment Sparks Political Unrest

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, faces indictment on charges of inciting violence against the military. His arrest in May 2023 led to widespread protests and further legal troubles, culminating in a prison sentence. Despite a political ban, his supporters continue to rally for his release.

Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A court has indicted Imran Khan, Pakistan's former Prime Minister, on charges of inciting violence against military establishments. The indictment stems from widespread unrest across the country on May 9, 2023, which followed Khan's arrest by the anti-corruption agency.

Khan's arrest came after he accused a senior military figure of plotting an assassination attempt against him. His detainment sparked massive protests by his followers, leading to attacks on governmental and military properties. Authorities responded by enforcing curfews and internet shutdowns as the unrest escalated.

Over 2,000 arrests were made and numerous charges were filed against Khan and his supporters. Although Khan was later released on bail, political tensions remain high. Protests continue, with his party alleging political persecution influenced by the nation's military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

