Tumult in Pakistan: Imran Khan's Indictment Sparks Political Unrest

A court has indicted Imran Khan, Pakistan's former Prime Minister, on charges of inciting violence against military establishments. The indictment stems from widespread unrest across the country on May 9, 2023, which followed Khan's arrest by the anti-corruption agency.

Khan's arrest came after he accused a senior military figure of plotting an assassination attempt against him. His detainment sparked massive protests by his followers, leading to attacks on governmental and military properties. Authorities responded by enforcing curfews and internet shutdowns as the unrest escalated.

Over 2,000 arrests were made and numerous charges were filed against Khan and his supporters. Although Khan was later released on bail, political tensions remain high. Protests continue, with his party alleging political persecution influenced by the nation's military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)