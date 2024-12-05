Power Dynamics in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Takes CM Oath Again

Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra's Chief Minister for the third time, alongside deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. The ceremony, attended by key political figures and prominent personalities, marks a significant moment for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, commanding a majority in the assembly.

Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand ceremony held in Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday evening. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief ministers, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other Union ministers in attendance.

The event marked a pivotal moment for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, with thousands of supporters gathered to witness the swearing-in almost two weeks after the assembly election results. Notably, Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan and industrial magnate Mukesh Ambani were also present.

Fadnavis has previously served as Chief Minister and emerged as a central figure after leading the BJP to a strong victory. Police estimated over 40,000 attendees, securing the venue with significant personnel to ensure smooth proceedings.

Latest News

