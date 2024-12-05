Left Menu

Starmer's Vision: UK's Bid for Unprecedented Growth

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated his goal for the UK to achieve the fastest economic growth in the G7, emphasizing improved living standards. Despite being described as an 'aim,' Starmer stressed the importance of meaningful growth that translates to tangible benefits for citizens amid economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:04 IST
economy

Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed his commitment on Thursday to make Britain the fastest-growing economy in the Group of Seven. Despite rephrasing his ambition as an 'aim' rather than a 'goal,' Starmer asserted that his dedication to economic growth remains undiluted.

In a candid discussion with reporters, Starmer stressed that economic expansion must lead to tangible improvements in people's lives. He underscored that growth should not just be an abstract concept; rather, it must translate to citizens feeling better off. This, he claims, is the true mission for his government.

Starmer also pledged to enhance living standards across all UK regions by the end of the current parliament. However, forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility suggest only a slight improvement in disposable income growth, painting a challenging picture for the new Labour government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

