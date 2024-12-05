Power Unveiled: Devendra Fadnavis Takes the Helm in Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis was ceremonially inaugurated as Maharashtra's Chief Minister in a grand event that underscored the power and unity of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The gathering took place at Azad Maidan, south Mumbai, and was witnessed by distinguished figures from multiple sectors.

A remarkable assembly of BJP cabinet colleagues, chief ministers from various NDA-ruled states, and influential industrialists and Bollywood stars honored the occasion. Notably, figures from opposition Shiv Sena and Congress did not attend, highlighting political tensions.

The Mahayuti coalition, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, secured a decisive victory, winning 230 out of 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly. This event marks a significant political milestone with a coalition government poised to lead the state amidst diverse challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)