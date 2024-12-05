Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly Criticizes Congress Over Adani Allegations
Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly, Numal Momin, criticized Congress for its contradictory stance on Adani, highlighting its benefits from the conglomerate in states while protesting in Parliament. Momin accused Congress of double standards and praised BJP's governance. Congress demands a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into allegations against Gautam Adani.
- Country:
- India
Numal Momin, the Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly, launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of 'hypocrisy' regarding the Adani issue. According to Momin, despite the Congress benefiting from the conglomerate's investments in several opposition-ruled states, it continues to protest against the business tycoon in Parliament.
Momin referenced the historical context of the 1975 emergency, during which the Congress allegedly 'disobeyed' the Constitution, questioning their current stance on constitutional protection. He also commented on the party's recent electoral performances, suggesting that Congress is potentially heading towards further losses, even predicting a defeat in 2029 if their current trajectory persists.
Amidst Congress's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into bribery allegations involving Adani executives, Numal Momin was keen to point out the Congress's past affiliations with both Adani and Ambani. This statement comes as opposition parties, led by figures like Rahul Gandhi, intensify their protests against Adani, leading to disruptions in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Polling begins in Palakkad Assembly constituency in Kerala.
Argentina football team, featuring Lionel Messi, to play in Kerala next year, says Kerala sports minister.
Messi and Argentina to Electrify Kerala: A Football Extravaganza
Supreme Court Revives Evidence Tampering Case Against Ex-Kerala Minister
Messi's Magic Set to Dazzle Kerala: Argentina Football Team to Play Friendly Matches