New Hopes and Old Fears: Aleppo's Liberation Sparks Dreams of Return

In a move that has reignited hope among millions of Syrian exiles, Aleppo has been seized by rebels, ending years of pain for those who have fled. Doctor Mehdi Davut, gearing up for his first return to Syria in eight years, is assessing aid needs in the deeply affected city.

Despite the excitement, there remains skepticism about the permanence of this development. Assad's forces, known for their unyielding stance, pose a potential threat, causing many Syrians in Turkey, a significant population from Aleppo, to hesitate their return.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya advises patience, suggesting the time is not ripe for mass returns until stability is confirmed. Meanwhile, in Istanbul's Fatih district, the news brings a mix of joy and caution among the Syrian refugee community.

