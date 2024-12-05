Left Menu

Assam Cabinet Expansion: A New Dawn for BJP Legislators

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will expand his cabinet on December 7 by inducting four new ministers. These include Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala, all BJP legislators, to increase the council's strength to 20. The expansion follows a recent resignation by Minister Sanjoy Kishan.

  Country:
  • India

In a strategic move aimed at reinforcing his council, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to expand the state cabinet on December 7. The expansion will see the induction of four ministers, Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala, all representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This restructure will elevate the number of council ministers to 20, a move aligned with the state's legislative limits. This adjustment follows the resignation of Tea Welfare and Labour Minister Sanjoy Kishan, creating a vacancy in the cabinet.

The newly appointed ministers are strategically chosen from key constituencies, with two from the tea belt regions and two from the Barak Valley. The announcement, made by Sarma via social media platform X, reflects a calculated effort to strengthen representation from diverse areas of the state.

