Devendra Fadnavis Sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at Grand Ceremony

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister alongside deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. Supported by a coalition commanding 230 seats, Fadnavis held a cabinet meeting and announced financial aid for medical treatment, reaffirming his commitment to transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:02 IST
In a significant political development, Devendra Fadnavis returned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, taking the oath alongside deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar at a grand ceremony in Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

The ceremonial event came about two weeks after the assembly election results and witnessed the presence of prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers.

Fadnavis, emphasizing transparency and a fresh political approach, chaired his initial cabinet meeting and approved financial assistance for a bone marrow transplant for an ailing patient, underlining the government's welfare commitments.

