Golani's Insurgency Metamorphosis: From Al Qaeda Shadow to Syrian Rebel Icon

Abu Mohammed al-Golani's journey from shadowy militant to Syria's leading insurgent commander mirrors the shifting dynamics of the Syrian civil war. Initially leading Al Qaeda's faction in Syria, Golani distanced himself from the group in 2016, transforming to become the de facto leader of rebel-held northwestern Syria.

Golani's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly the Nusra Front, captured Aleppo recently, reflecting his group's ascendancy. Appearing in military fatigues, Golani issued orders, stressing directives to fighters to ensure civilian protection. His efforts to reach out to Syrian minorities represent a broader strategy to reposition his group politically.

Though designated a terrorist by the United States, Golani has been engaging more openly with global media outlets, emphasizing his opposition to targeting innocents and denying his group poses a threat to the West. The HTS-led administration in Idlib continues to gain ground as Syria's political landscape evolves.

(With inputs from agencies.)