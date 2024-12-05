Left Menu

EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: A Global Economic Game-Changer

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Uruguay to finalize the EU-Mercosur trade deal, a monumental agreement 20 years in the making. Despite France's objections, the deal is poised to create one of the world's largest trade partnerships, impacting global trade and environmental policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:27 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen touched down in Uruguay on Thursday aiming to conclude a long-awaited trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc of South America. Her visit came amid France's vehement criticism of the deal, labeling it as "unacceptable."

The EU-Mercosur trade agreement, two decades in the making, faces staunch opposition particularly from European farmers and political figures in Paris. The deal promises to establish one of the world's largest trade partnerships, significantly boosting the flow of beef and grains.

Despite historical setbacks and challenges concerning environmental and procurement policies, negotiators from Mercosur anticipated announcing the finalized deal. However, the trade agreement must still overcome opposition in Europe, with farmers and entities concerned about the implications of South American commodity imports.

