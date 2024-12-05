Left Menu

BJP Woos Delhi Autorickshaw Drivers with Insurance and Healthcare Promise

The BJP has pledged cashless medical treatment and life insurance for autorickshaw drivers in Delhi as part of its campaign strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls. Approximately 600 autorickshaws participated in a rally to support the party, which also promised designated waiting areas for the drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:39 IST
BJP Woos Delhi Autorickshaw Drivers with Insurance and Healthcare Promise
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to gain the support of Delhi's autorickshaw drivers, a key voter base for the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP has made significant promises in the run-up to the Assembly elections scheduled for early next year.

On Thursday, the BJP announced that if it wins, the party will provide cashless medical treatment and life insurance to autorickshaw drivers. This announcement comes as several driver unions from various parts of Delhi rallied to support the BJP, showcasing allegiance to the party outside its office on Pant Marg.

As stated by the Delhi BJP, around 600 autorickshaws formed a procession through Lutyens Delhi, with leaders including the party's president, Virendra Sachdeva, flagging off the rally. Along with promises for insurance and healthcare, Sachdeva assured the provision of designated waiting areas for autorickshaw drivers across the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024