BJP Woos Delhi Autorickshaw Drivers with Insurance and Healthcare Promise
The BJP has pledged cashless medical treatment and life insurance for autorickshaw drivers in Delhi as part of its campaign strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls. Approximately 600 autorickshaws participated in a rally to support the party, which also promised designated waiting areas for the drivers.
In a strategic move to gain the support of Delhi's autorickshaw drivers, a key voter base for the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP has made significant promises in the run-up to the Assembly elections scheduled for early next year.
On Thursday, the BJP announced that if it wins, the party will provide cashless medical treatment and life insurance to autorickshaw drivers. This announcement comes as several driver unions from various parts of Delhi rallied to support the BJP, showcasing allegiance to the party outside its office on Pant Marg.
As stated by the Delhi BJP, around 600 autorickshaws formed a procession through Lutyens Delhi, with leaders including the party's president, Virendra Sachdeva, flagging off the rally. Along with promises for insurance and healthcare, Sachdeva assured the provision of designated waiting areas for autorickshaw drivers across the capital.
